Party cadre, leaders demand removal of Adilabad BJP chief

The demand to remove Adilabad district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Payal Shankar, being made by dissident party cadre and leaders in the unit will reach the State high command in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A delegation of dissident party workers and office-bearers from district and mandal committees will meet their State president K. Laxman to apprise him of the “sorry state of affairs” in the party unit here.

A meeting of top leaders at the district level took place at the residence of BJP State executive committee member Ch. Suhasini Reddy on Sunday evening to discuss the nitty-gritty of the impending meeting with Mr. Laxman. It was decided that at least one vehicle carrying cadre from each of the 18 mandals in the district will form the delegation.

“We will give details of how the party’s interests were harmed in all elections starting with the Assembly polls in 2018. The selection of candidates for party nominations in the ZPTC and MPTC elections besides the recent municipal election ended up in the party losing,” Ms. Suhasini Reddy said, the main grouse of the dissidents.