Parties plunge into campaigning

HUZURABAD (Karimnagar District)

09 October 2021 00:17 IST

Eatala victory will begin end of family rule, says Kishan Reddy

Leaders and candidates of main political parties plunged into Huzurabad by-poll campaign on Friday, right after filing nomination papers here.

All of them were in election mood soon after the by-election became inevitable with Eatala Rajender resigning as MLA on this June 12. They did not waste a minute after their respective candidates filed nominations on the last day.

Within minutes of its nominee Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao completing nomination process, Congress party kicked off its campaign by holding a public meeting in Huzurabad town. TPCC president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy started a blistering attack on both TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party accusing them of luring voters with liquor and money.

He said his party delayed declaration of candidate’s name for the by-poll as part of an election strategy. “Our leaders never grabbed lands which we could sell for elections,” he said. The Congress State chief said his party nominee was a youngster full of fighting spirit for public cause.

He described P. Kaushik Reddy, Congress nominee in Huzurabad in 2018 Assembly elections who joined TRS recently, as Kasab (alleged Pakistan terrorist). Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who accompanied TRS candidate G. Srinivas Yadav while filing nomination papers, both BJP and Congress did not do anything to win trust of the people.

He came down heavily on BJP candidate Eatala Rajender (who won Huzurabad seat in 2018 on Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket) alleging that the latter betrayed the party that gave life and fame to him.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy predicted that “Eatala Rajender’s victory would begin the burial of KCR’s family rule”. Addressing a press conference after accompanying Mr. Rajender to file nomination papers along with party State chief Bandi Sanjay, he called upon party activists to “face all sorts of suppression to ensure Rajender’s victory”.

Mr. Rajender appealed to NRIs of Telangana living in different parts of the world, artistes, intellectuals and educated persons to extend their help in emerging victorious in the by-poll.

He asked people of the constituency to provide accommodation to persons coming for his campaign.

“We all together will bury KCR’s arrogance”, he said.