Parties to hold public meeting in Khammam against CAA

A round table organised by the CPI(M) and involving opposition parties and various mass organisations here on Thursday resolved to hold a public meeting in the town on January 24 to spearhead a broad-based mass movement against the BJP-led Central government’s alleged “divisive” policies" and to defend India's secularism

The round table presided over by CPI(M) district secretary N Nageswara Rao called upon all sections of society to help build a concerted joint movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), according to a press release.

Speakers at the round table lashed out at the BJP regime at the Centre, accusing it of trying to polarise the country on communal lines by aggressively pushing its "divisive agenda" at the behest of fascist forces.

Terming the CAA a “divisive and discriminatory” law, Mr Nageswara Rao alleged that the BJP dispensation was attempting to pursue fascist agenda by bringing the “discriminatory law” for its selfish political gain.

The dictatorial tendencies of the persons at the helm posed a grave threat to the secular foundations of the Constitution, he charged.

Echoing the views, other speakers underlined the need for a sustained joint movement involving the Left, democratic and secular forces against “communal polarisation” and “religious majoritarianism” to save India’s democracy and secularism.

They further alleged that the "fascist forces" were threatening the secular fabric of the country.

CPI district secretary B Hemantha Rao, CPI (ML-ND) district secretary G Venkateshwara Rao, and city Congress president Md. Javeed spoke.

The round table passed a unanimous resolution to hold a huge rally followed by a public meeting at Pavilion Grounds in the town on January 24 to carry forward the “anti-CAA, NPR and NRC” movement more vigorously.