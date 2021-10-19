Parties plan mobilisation of people

19 October 2021 00:13 IST

Election Commission’s COVID-19 norms still in place

The strict norms of the Election Commission on the size of gatherings during the campaign for Huzurabad by-election has not deterred political parties to plan mobilisation of huge crowds.

The parties have now eyed areas falling outside the two districts - Karimnagar and Hanamkonda -- which together hold the entire Huzurabad constituency for holding the meetings. The closest centre which is sort of big for conduct of major meetings is Husnabad, which falls in Siddipet district, and where the parties are focussed now. The TRS is no exception.

The norms stipulate that not more than 1,000 people for outdoor meetings addressed by star campaigners and 500 for others will be permitted in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda.

The size cannot exceed 200 in indoor meetings. The numbers were fixed as safeguards against COVID-19 and will be strictly monitored by police by barricading venues for outdoor meetings.

In case of indoor meetings, registers will be maintained for headcount.

MLA dares KTR for bike ride on city roads

The yet to be improved civic infrastructure in some areas is getting exposed every time the city is witnessing heavy rainfall and the issue naturally took a political turn with parties blaming one another for the sorry state of affairs. The latest in the series is BJP MLA T. Raja Singh who challenged Minister K.T. Rama Rao to go on a bike ride on the city roads. The MLA accused the Minister of telling blatant lies on the significant improvement in the infrastructure ever since the TRS government took over the reins. Lamenting over the state of the roads which are turning cess pools whenever it rains, the MLA criticised Mr. Rama Rao for his claims on infrastructure development.

Educating people on Covid vaccine a must

Administration of vaccine against Coronavirus has gathered pace with over 2.8 crore people covered under the special drive launched a few months ago. But several districts are yet to achieve the targeted rate of vaccination in spite of the intensive campaign by the State government. Vaccination of people is said to be particularly slow in Warangal, Asifabad, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal districts. The Collectors of the concerned areas are reported to have taken the issue to the notice of the government during the recent review meetings explaining that a section of people are reluctant to take the vaccine owing to the reaction the vaccination entails.

N. Rahul and M. Rajeev