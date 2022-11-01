Parties make last-ditch efforts as curtains come down on Munugode bypoll campaign

Nearly 2.42 lakh voters to exercise their option on Thursday even as parties engage in slanging matches

The high-voltage campaigning for Munugode byelection went silent from 6 p.m. on Tuesday with the three major parties utilising the last day of canvassing to the optimum level by holding as many roadshows, street-corner meetings and public meetings as possible.

Except for a couple of minor incidents involving the BJP and TRS activists on the last two days of campaigning, the whole exercise went off smoothly, although the parties were at their vocal best in impressing upon the electorate as to why they should be a preferred choice over their rival parties. Key leaders of the TRS, BJP and the Congress were busy with a whirlwind tour of the constituency on Tuesday to make last ditch efforts to woo the voters.

While the BJP has been on the ground from the day Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy announced quitting the Congress on August 2 to join BJP, the Congress and the TRS stepped up their activity a little later. Mr. Reddy tendered his resignation to his MLA post/seat on August 8 and the Election Commission announced the bypoll on October 3, from when the three parties went into election mode. Before the bypoll was announced, TRS and BJP held public meetings addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, respectively.

The ruling TRS has deputed its entire machinery — all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and most of the MPs — to the constituency by dividing work among them from the day the election was notified. To match the TRS show, the BJP and the Congress too tried their best to engage all their State leaders in the campaigning. The TRS campaign mainly centred around its government work for the last eight year as well as failures of rival parties, while the BJP and the Congress focussed on failures of the TRS government.

Apart from the three major parties, the campaigning by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Independent K.A. Paul also had some visibility. The Congress signed off its campaigning by holding a women’s rally at Munugode with its candidate Palvai Sravanthi making an emotional appeal seeking one opportunity to work for her father’s ideals.

The TRS and BJP, however, engaged in targeting each other on the last day of campaigning too with leaders including K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, B. Vinod Kumar, several Ministers, Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender and several others engaged in verbal attacks on their rivals. A total of 2,41,855 electorate is expected to utilise their right of franchise at 298 polling stations on Thursday.