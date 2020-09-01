Parties gearing up for Dubbak bypoll

Constituency fell vacant due to MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy’s sudden demise

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to notify the vacancy at Dubbak Assembly constituency, political parties have already entered into the campaign mode. The constituency fell vacant due to the sudden demise of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy. The political parties are expecting by-elections for this constituency anytime in October along with the elections for Bihar Assembly.

As expected, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is in the forefront and is already making visits to the constituency. During the Assembly elections in 2018 as well as later, he has been looking after the erstwhile Medak district and now also he is the in-charge.

Last week, he has visited Dubbak and held a meeting with officials. While directing them to acquire lands for Mallannasagar canals, he also instructed them to complete the double bedroom houses within one month, stating that handing them over to beneficiaries must be taken up in September. He is ensuring that maximum number of benefits reach the voters well in advance. In all probability, the TRS may allot the ticket to Sujata, widow of late Ramalinga Reddy

Meanwhile, M. Raghunandana Rao from BJP who had contested the previous election and lost to late Ramalinga Reddy is trying once again and started visiting the constituency. He is promising better compensation for land oustees of Mallannasagar. He was quoted as saying that he would quit within six months if he could not get compensation on a par with the oustees at Gajwel and Siddipet.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) led by Prof. Kodandaram has also announced that it would contest the elections, stating that the seat was allotted to them in the previous elections as part of the joint contest. Congress party has also announced that it would contest the by-election. K Venkateswara Reddy from the party has been acting as in-charge for the constituency.