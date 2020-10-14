Parties focusing on youngsters

As the date of polling is fast approaching in Dubbaka, the political parties are focusing on youth in the constituency. There are about 1.97 lakh voters out of whom about 87,000 are youths. They are going to play a key role in the election campaign as well as on the day of polling in bringing voters to the polling booths.
“Youth are the strength of the party. We will welcome them and give them right position in the party,” said Mr. Harish Rao while inviting some youths into the party recently.
“Youth should come into the (Congress) party and must be in the forefront in fighting against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its anti-people policies. We welcome T Karunakar Reddy into the party,” said Malkagiri Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy while meeting Karunakar Reddy at his residence in Mirdoddi on Monday. These are two examples on how the political parties are trying to attract the young voters into their fold. Local leaders are playing crucial role in getting them into the party by promising them different offers like jobs. Youth organisations become the target of the leaders.
