Parliamentary committee reviews Central schemes’ implementation

January 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The parliamentary standing committee on Housing and Urban Affairs which is on a tour of the city, reviewed implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes for infrastructure and improvement of the quality of urban life on Monday.

The team headed by MP Lalan Singh reviewed various sectors and schemes such as housing, Swachh Bharat, AMRUT, and was apprised by various developmental activities being carried by the State government.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari explained the committee about the Haritha Haram programme’s success, and the resultant increase in the green cover. She said 177 urban reserve forest blocks had been developed as part of incremental green coverage. She also spoke about bank linkage for self-help groups, and the welfare and developmental schemes in Telangana.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar gave a presentation about the works taken up by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development wing. He spoke about the development through Pattana Pragathi programme, including roads, LED lights, veg and nonveg markets, graveyards, open gyms, stadiums, and greenery besides measures such as online building permissions, urban forestry development, smart cities, bank linages for self help groups and double bedroom allotments.

Director, Municipal Administration, Satyanarayana said sanitation, property tax assessment, waste management and recycling had been modernised to a great extent.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board MD M. Dana Kishore apprised the committee of the comprehensive sewerage master plan, and said all the sewage treatment plants under construction would be completed by August this year.

Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N. V. S. Reddy made a request for ₹254 crore funding from the Central government for extension of the Metro Rail.

GHMC Commissioner D. S .Lokesh Kumar, Secretary, TSPCB Neetu Prasad, Secretary, Transport, K. S. Srinivas Raju, and other higher officials participated in the meeting.