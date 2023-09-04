Parliament special session is going to be ‘novel, historic’: Laxman

September 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said the forthcoming special session of Parliament will be beyond ‘historic and novel’ and will be utilised for the “benefit of all sections of society”. “There will be a debate for the sake of the country,” he claimed, at a press conference at the party office on Monday.

The BJP leader questioned the Congress party and also the BRS party for opposing the ‘one nation-one poll’ when it could only help in reducing the election expenditure and time. “There was a single election across the country in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967 when the Congress was in power. Why is the objection now? How come this north, south divide was not talked about then?” he questioned.

The Centre had appointed a high-powered committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind with members from diverse backgrounds, including the Congress Parliamentary Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury but the latter ‘ran away’. “What is the Opposition and Congress TS president Revanth Reddy afraid of? Has any State lost its identity when such elections were held before or has the southern region been affected adversely? Why is this feeling of insecurity,” he sought to know.

Mr. Laxman also demanded an apology from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and wanted to know the stand of the Congress party and other parties of the INDIA alliance on this aspect and why they had not condemned it.

He dared the Tamil Nadu government to remove the temple symbol from its official emblem if it was against the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ when it was sure to face the wrath of the people. “The objectionable comments of insulting the majority community have been made as part of the ‘vote bank politics’ to garner the minority votes,” claimed the MP.

Applications

Meanwhile, the party began to accept applications for those interested in contesting on behalf of the party in the Assembly elections at the State office with a cell manned by former deputy mayor Subash Chanderji and Dasari Mallesam from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A screening committee will soon be appointed to scrutiny the forms, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy.