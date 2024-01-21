Parliament elections in Telugu States likely in April: Kishan Reddy

January 21, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Parliament polls could be held in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in April first week and exhorted the cadre to get ready for it.

Mr. Reddy, while addressing party men after welcoming a group of leaders into the BJP at the State office on Sunday, he exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for the third time with a massive majority and the Congress would not get a single seat in most States.

He claimed that the Modi government had provided clean and transparent governance over the last 10 years, whereas the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime was riddled with scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

While accusing the previous BRS government of running a family-run corrupt regime, he said that people of TS are sure to reject the party in the general elections and voting for party candidates will be a wasted effort.

Mr. Reddy accused the TS Congress government of lacking direction and clarity on how it proposed to raise funds for the implementation of the five promised guarantees as well as taking up welfare schemes.

Training centre

Later, the Minister inaugurated a National Skill Training Institute for Women and IOT - Smart Agriculture Farm Automation Project at Vidyanagar, Amberpet. The centre offers short and long-term vocational self-employment courses in fashion designing, cosmetology, architecture draftsmen, tailoring, and beautician course, with 10th class as the basic eligibility.

Director General at the Ministry of Skill Development & Training Entrepreneurship Trishaljit Sethi, badminton star Saina Nehwal, and social activist Sunitha Krishnan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.