Parliament elections between Modi Pariwar of ED and CBI and Gandhi Pariwar of sacrifices: Revanth Reddy

He warns KCR that Congress would expose him in front of Telangana society for his misdeeds

April 06, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with party’s Lok Sabha candidates after releasing the party’s national manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections during the ‘Jana Jatara’ meeting at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with party’s Lok Sabha candidates after releasing the party’s national manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections during the ‘Jana Jatara’ meeting at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed the next Parliament elections as a fight between Modi Parivar — represented by EVMs, ED, IT and CBI — and the Gandhi Pariwar, which has a history of sacrifices and represented by millions of Indians.

Assuring Mr. Rahul Gandhi that Telangana would stand with the Gandhi family firmly and take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head-on to save the Constitution and democracy, he appealed to the youngsters to compare the simplicity of Mr. Gandhi who travelled across the country to understand people’s problems and Mr. Modi who travels across the world with his ‘friends’.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the ‘Jana Jatara’, the public meeting at Tukkuguda attended by lakhs of people. The meeting presided over by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajnarsimha, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao, among others.

The Chief Minister alleged that Mr. Modi had been dividing people on religious lines and now he even started dividing India creating a North-South divide. He said the ‘Vibrant Telangana’ would defeat the fake Gujarat Development model and asked Mr Modi and Telangana BJP leaders to explain the BJP’s contribution to Telangana in the last 10 years. “Now they want another opportunity after doing nothing for 10 years,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the people to give not less than 14 seats to Congress in the Parliament elections to support Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s dream of creating equality in society.

Targets KCR

Rejecting the ‘abusive’ language used by former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at his Sircilla press conference, he warned that he would repay in similar words and the Congress workers would ensure that he is exposed naked in front of Telangana society.

“We have been quite decent in criticism as we wanted to spare you as you were depressed with lost power, hip bone operation and your daughter in jail,” he said taking a dig at KCR. “Now a double bedroom is getting readied in Cherlapally jail for the kind of loot that BRS and your family indulged in the last 10 years,” he warned.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the Congress’s commitment to uphold justice to backward and marginalised communities by fulfilling electoral promises.

Mr. Vikramarka also flayed the financial impact of the BRS rule under K. Chandrasekhar Rao, citing significant damage to State’s finances. “We are working hard to overcome that financial crisis and mess created,” he said.

Tearing into KCR for his inflammatory remarks, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka and Konda Surekha warned of a public backlash if such language persists.

Ms. Surekha also strongly criticised the derogatory language used by KCR especially the abusive slang against women during his recent visit to Sircilla.

