Parked pantry car coach catches fire

Published - June 20, 2024 04:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a pantry car coach stationed in the idling track behind Rail Nilayam towards Mettuguda station, Secunderabad, at about 10.30 a.m. Thursday. Before fire engines rushed to the spot, the fire was controlled by the RPF personnel using fire extinguishers on noticing thick smoke and extinguished it within an hour.

Railway officials said that the pantry car and an AC three tier coach were kept on the stand by, in a locked condition and unattached. About 50% of the coach got burnt by the time the fire was extinguished. The railways have done away with cylinders in the pantry car so what caused the fire is under investigation, they said.

The TG disaster response and fire control department said on receipt of information at about 10.50 a.m., a snorkel truck was rushed from the Secunderabad fire station followed by multi-purpose trucks from the Moula Ali and Musheerabad fire stations. Another water bowser from the Malkajgiri outpost was also sent to control the fire.

