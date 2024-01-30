Parkal MLA inspects govt. lands for integrated processing unit 

January 30, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy stated that the primary objective of land inspection was to safeguard government lands within the constituency from potential encroachments while simultaneously fostering developmental initiatives. Mr. Reddy said that the government is currently exploring the feasibility of establishing cotton processing units, depending upon the availability of government land.

Accompanied by Additional Collector Mahenderji and revenue officials, Mr. Reddy undertook an inspection of the government lands on Pocharam hill at Pocharam village, located in Parkal mandal of the district, during the visit on Tuesday. Scaling the local hilltop, he inspected the surrounding lands.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA expressed concern over the developmental lag experienced by Parkal, attributing it to the neglect of the previous BRS regime. He affirmed the government’s commitment to establishing employment-generating units, contingent upon the availability of government land, in a bid to revitalise the area.

Providing specifics on the land in question, Mr. Reddy revealed that among the 235 acres of government-owned land, 101 acres were designated as hilly terrain (gutta), 88 acres were assigned land, 38 acres were allocated to farmers, and the remaining 50 acres were yet to be allotted.

Focusing on the welfare of farmers and unemployed youth, Mr. Reddy underscored the priority of establishing an integrated processing unit on the available land. He stated that if a substantial 100 acres were accessible, both government and private entities would express interest in setting up such a unit. Mr. Reddy informed that a field survey has been commissioned, and a detailed report is expected within a week.

