HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Park for techies soon in Hyderabad’s Patrika Nagar

July 31, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A theme park with work stations being developed by GHMC at Patrika Nagar.

A theme park with work stations being developed by GHMC at Patrika Nagar.

All work and no play might make Jack a dull boy, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation begs to differ. The civic body is developing a park close to the Hitech City, where techies could relax while working.

Additional Commissioner, Urban Biodiversity, V. Krishna posted on social media about the park being designed at Patrika Nagar close to the Cyber Towers. He said the park for ‘children and techies’ will be inaugurated soon.

True to the theme, the park will have work stations for techies apart from children’s play equipment and educative sculptures.

“It was an abandoned open space of 1.5 acre full of boulders before we took it over. The engineering wing built a compound wall, and we developed the park. It was initially conceptualised for children alone,” Mr. Krishna said.

Work in the park

It later occurred to the team that the park could be modelled for the use of IT employees too as it was surrounded by paying guest accommodation facilities.

Accordingly, the seating area has been fashioned after work stations and desks to accommodate laptops. “Five to six people can work at the park or have small meetings. We have also provided laptop charging points,” Mr. Krishna said.

It will be one of the 50 theme-based parks being developed across the city. Thirty parks have been completed so far, with themes such as animal kingdom, Japanese culture, Zen garden, butterfly park, multi-generation park, illusion, interactive science, environment, Bathukamma, Jungle Book and LED lights.

The remaining 20 parks too will be completed by the year end, Mr. Krishna said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.