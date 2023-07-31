Park for techies soon in Hyderabad’s Patrika Nagar

July 31, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All work and no play might make Jack a dull boy, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation begs to differ. The civic body is developing a park close to the Hitech City, where techies could relax while working.

Additional Commissioner, Urban Biodiversity, V. Krishna posted on social media about the park being designed at Patrika Nagar close to the Cyber Towers. He said the park for ‘children and techies’ will be inaugurated soon.

True to the theme, the park will have work stations for techies apart from children’s play equipment and educative sculptures.

“It was an abandoned open space of 1.5 acre full of boulders before we took it over. The engineering wing built a compound wall, and we developed the park. It was initially conceptualised for children alone,” Mr. Krishna said.

Work in the park

It later occurred to the team that the park could be modelled for the use of IT employees too as it was surrounded by paying guest accommodation facilities.

Accordingly, the seating area has been fashioned after work stations and desks to accommodate laptops. “Five to six people can work at the park or have small meetings. We have also provided laptop charging points,” Mr. Krishna said.

It will be one of the 50 theme-based parks being developed across the city. Thirty parks have been completed so far, with themes such as animal kingdom, Japanese culture, Zen garden, butterfly park, multi-generation park, illusion, interactive science, environment, Bathukamma, Jungle Book and LED lights.

The remaining 20 parks too will be completed by the year end, Mr. Krishna said.