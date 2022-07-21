Parents take home 129 wards from school

Building of primary school at Indur village in dilapidated condition

A few days ago, in the second week of July, parents of 286 students at Jyothiba Phule BC Residential (Boys) School at Kowdipally mandal headquarters town in Medak district took home their wards, though temporarily. The reason was that the school building had reached a dilapidated condition and parents fear it may collapse due to heavy rains.

This time it was the turn of Indur village in Peddemul mandal in Vikarabad district.

The Mandal Parishat Primary School at Peddemul is having a student strength of 129. Parents from two tandas – Akur tanda and Siddannamadugu tanda – in addition to Peddemul nandal headquarters town send their wards to the school having six teachers.

The school was constructed in 1956 and is now in a dilapidated condition. Shrubs grew on the walls of the school and parts of slab were falling in the classroom.

For the past several years teachers and school management committee had been bringing the bad condition of the school to the notice of public representatives and authorities with a request to construct a new building. But their repeated appeals fell on deaf ears

Though the school was selected in the first list of ‘Mana Ooru- Bana Badi,’ a flagship programme of the State Government, the works were not yet commenced and no one knows when they would be taken up and completed.

Vexed with zero response from officials, on July 20, a large number of parents arrived at the school and took their wards home, stating that it was not possible to keep their children in a school which was ready to collapse.

On Thursday some officials visited the school and took stock of the situation. They suggested that the School Management Committee (SMC) take two rooms near the school and run it.

“We are complaining about this problem for the past one decade or so to the public representatives and officials. Even our MLA and MLC visited the school. But nothing has transpired. Scores of letters sent to higher officials had zero response,” R. Anjilappa, Chairman, SMC, told The Hindu.

Surprisingly, both Kowdipally and Peddemul were hardly 100 km from Hyderabad.