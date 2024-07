A group of parents, along with their children, took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the shortage of teachers at Zilla Parishad High School at Gummadavalli in Aswaraopeta mandal. The protesters staged a sit-in on the main road, demanding that an adequate number of teachers be appointed at the school to ensure individual focus and effective teaching. Some parents said the school has only two teachers against a student strength of around 200.

