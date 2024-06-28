Parents promised ₹10 lakh compensation, histopathology test requested after mysterious death of minor in private residential institute

ADVERTISEMENT

Three days after the demise of their 12-year-old son under suspicious circumstances, G. Madhavi and G. Beeraiah are still trying to come to terms with reality. On June 24, they packed all the essentials for Mallikarjun and bid him adieu at his new school, not knowing it would be the last one.

While the postmortem evaluation indicated towards a possible lung infection as the cause of death, the couple says their elder son was ‘absolutely healthy’ with no medical history.

The family is now at wit’s end with a waiting period of 1-1.5 months for the histopathology test report to come in. “While a postmortem evaluation allows to see the organs, however some abnormalities inside organ cannot be determined. In this case the specific organ is sent in formalin for histopathology test where it is observed under a microscope. The result is then backed up with a ‘final’ postmortem report,” an expert from the forensic science laboratory in Hyderabad explained on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the school management has promised ₹10 lakh compensation to the parents who recently paid ₹1.15 lakh as fee for this academic year.

G. Mallikarjun, who aspired to be an engineer who stood second in his class in the last academic year (Class VI), had just returned to his hostel in Kompally after the summer break.

“The school was scheduled to open four days later, but our son and another boy from our village who joined the institute this year ended up going to the hostel earlier,” Mallikarjun’s father G. Beeraiah said.

“He was crying during the night but no one from the school management informed us. Next day morning, we got a call informing us about our son’s death,” he sobbed.

This comes less than a week after a 15-year-old died of electrocution while trying to escape from the hostel in the Hayathnagar branch of the same institute.

According to the school management, the boy ate dinner with everyone and then went to sleep. He woke up around 1 a.m., crying. When the school staff tried to wake him in the morning, the boy did not respond. He was then taken to the Russh Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

The Petbasheerbad police have booked the case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). An investigation is underway.

