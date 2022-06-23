Parents of Ukraine medical students a worried lot

Seek govt. intervention to accommodate kin in any medical college

Parents’ Association of Ukraine MBBS Students and medical students who have returned from wartorn Ukraine addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Parents of the medical students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, a few months ago, sought the intervention of both the State and Central governments to accommodate their children at medical colleges across Telangana.

They requested the government to accommodate their kin in any medical college as a one-time measure so that they don’t suffer academic loss.

The Parents’ Association of Ukraine MBBS Students held a press conference here on Thursday and expressed concerns over the future of their children.

“My daughter, Danam Satvika, was pursuing MBBS fourth year when the war began and she was evacuated. Soon after their return, the government assured to admit them to local medical colleges. We want to remind them about their promise and request to consider it at the earliest, as all the students are worried about their future. They are depressed,” said Danam Narasimha Rao from Palvancha in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district.

As many as 710 students from Telangana and thousands from across the country had to abandon their courses and return due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is no chance of going back as everything is destroyed or damaged in the war. According to our local friends there, a packet of salt is costing more than ₹300. We are so uncertain about our life, as we invested a lot of money and time. We hope the government will consider our genuine request and accommodate us,” said Kashyap, a fourth-year MBBS student from Zaporizhzhia State Medical University.

Narasa Reddy, a police constable with State Intelligence Wing, said that his daughter was in her final year of MBBS and had to do practical, not theory. “Even for theory, no online classes are going on. For practicals in India, any college is fine for us,” he said.

“The government should take a decision and resolve the issue at the earliest,” said another parent Malathi.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the NMC was considering allowing final year students who returned from Ukraine and even from China to complete their courses from their parent universities online and take the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam in India.