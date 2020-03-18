Parents of stranded students in Italy seek govt. help

Family members of students stranded in Italy have appealed to the State and Central governments to make arrangements to bring them back to India.

Parents, grandparents and close relatives of students who went for higher education to Italy conveyed their distress as the students were not being allowed to travel back from Italy which registered high number of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Shabari Sireesha’s father Upendra, Nerella Sushma’s grandparent Gurucharan, Sridevi and other family members of stranded students with anxiety and despair writ large on their faces said that their children were left helpless at the airport in Italy.

The students who finished their courses and reached airport in Italy on March 11 to return to India were not being allowed to leave the country.

The students who already vacated their hostel rooms in Italy had no other accommodation to go back to and as a result they were literally waiting on the roads to get back to their country, they lamented.

There was none to come to the rescue of Indian students waiting at the airport for the last eight days, family members said. They urged the Central and State governments to bring their children back from Italy on humanitarian grounds and authorities could quarantine the students in India as long as the government decided.

The family members also said they had already met Health Minister Eatela Rajender and expressed their anguish.

The Italian authorities have already collected blood samples of their children twice but keeping them in the airport itself without giving any test reports.