Parents honoured for children’s academic credentials at Dhruva

DGP M. Mahender Reddy honours parents of the toppers at Dhruva College of Management during its 26th convocation on Saturday.

In line with the ancient gurukul style, the parents of gold medallists of Dhruva College of Management were honoured along with the students at the college’s 26th convocation on Saturday.

The class of 2022 received their degree certificates from Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy. This year the prestigious title of ‘The Valedictorian’ was shared by Lahari Sakilam and A. Shefali. Lahari Sakilam also bagged a gold medal as ‘Finance Topper’ while Shefali was awarded the gold and silver medal for being the topper in 'Human Resource' and 'Business Analytics' streams. Arvind Gunjali was felicitated as the 'Marketing Topper' and Sai Divya Tejasree was bestowed with an award as 'Salutatorian'.

Founder chairman of Dhruva College S. Pratap Reddy blessed the graduating students while renowned psychiatrist, USA, Madhavi S. Mallipeddi honoured the dignitaries, including Karuna Gopal, Dr. David Sumanth, Anthony Anish, and Dr. Sailesh Sampathy. They appreciated the students for imbibing the cardinal principles — diligence, dignity, dhyana and dharma enunciated by Dr. Pratap Reddy. Alumni from different States in India and abroad participated.