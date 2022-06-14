Parents harassing me to leave my husband: woman  

A couple of same caste and gotra, who had a love marriage two years ago, lodged a complaint with Afzalgunj police on Tuesday against harassment by the woman’s family.

Ashwini, 25, complained that she was being pressurised by her parents to divorce her husband.

Ashwini married Krishna Upadhyay at Arya Samaj Mandir at Shah Ali Banda in July 2020 against her parents’ wishes.

“At my parents’ behest, representatives of Sikhwal Samaj ostracised my in-laws. My parents have also been insulting and threatening us,” she told the media at the police station.

According to Ms. Ashwini, she has been receiving threat calls from her family, and her father had warned her by saying: “You will face the same consequences as Neeraj Panwar’s (victim of inter-caste marriage killing at Begum Bazaar last month) wife.”