Parents express doubts over suicide of son

Police send laptop of IITH student to forensic lab

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 01, 2022 20:13 IST

The parents of Rahul Bingumalla, who reportedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) located at Kandi in Sangareddy district, have been expressing doubts over the suicide of their son. They are demanding an inquiry to bring out facts and stated that their son was not so weak to commit suicide.

Rahul, a native of Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, has been studying second year M.Tech at the IITH. On August 31, the management of IITH lodged a complaint with the police stating that Rahul had committed suicide by hanging. On the same day the body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem

Knowing about the incident, his family arrived at Sangareddy. At first, police reportedly did not allow Rahul’s parents to see the body. Only after heated arguments by his father Madhusudhan Rao, police allowed them to see the body. As the body was decomposed and as it was claimed that he hanged from his cot, the parents expressed doubts over the suicide theory. Mr. Madhusudhan Rao has informed that their son spoke to them on August 27, his birthday, very enthusiastically and went even to Shiridi. He has urged the police to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the police have seized the laptop of Rahul and sent it to the forensic lab as part of investigation. DSP Ravinder Reddy said that only after forensic report and post-mortem report they would be in a position to ascertain the reasons for the boy’s death.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000 

