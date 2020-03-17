Parents die, infants survive in road accident

A couple Gangireddula Sailu (35) and Savitri (30) were killed and their one-year-old twins escaped with minor injuries when the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by an oncoming DCM van on Bhoompally village outskirts under Sadasivanagar police station limits on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when Sailu and Savitri along with their children were returning to their home in Pothankalan village in Gandhari mandal after consulting a doctor for family planning operation at Area Hospital in Kamareddy. A speeding van rammed into the motorbike killing Sailu and Savitri on the spot and the children flew in the air and fell down in a distance.

The couple had four children, the elder two were at home. Youth at Lingampally village caught hold of the van driver and handed him over to the police. The police said the accident was caused due to negligent driving and registered a case. The bodies were handed over to relatives after post mortem examination.