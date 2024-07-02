Para athletes call on Chief Minister

A delegation of Aditya Mehta Foundation, which takes care of para athletes in all aspects including scouting of talent, grooming and giving the right kind of exposure at the right time, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday to brief him about the achievements of the AMF trainees in the recent past.

“The Chief Minister appreciated the unwavering commitment to supporting para athletes by the AMF, which is Asia’s first Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with Navodaya Vidyala Samiti, JNV Ranga Reddy to scout, train the athletes,” according to a media release.

“The Chief Minister was informed that Shaikh Arshad and Jyoti have qualified for the Paralympics 2024. This marks the first time any Indian paracyclist or able-bodied cyclist has qualified for either the Paralympics or the Olympics,” the release said..

“We have briefed about the achievements of Arya Vardhan, double silver medalist at the Parachute Cycling Championship, World No. 5 Shaik Arshad set to compete in the Paralympics, World No. 2 paracyclist Jyoti Gaderia, 16-year-old Pavani, the youngest athlete from Khammam, who won bronze in the World Cup para shooting recently,” it is informed.

The delegation also included Dr. Asha Shaikh and Dr. Aditi Patil (physiotherapists), Vijay Mohan Singha, senior coach and team member, T. Gopal Krishna, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyala Samiti (Hyderabad Region) and the manager of Indian para cycling team K. Dattatreya.