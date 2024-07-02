GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Para athletes call on Chief Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Aditya Mehta Foundation athletes who won laurels at the highest level met the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Aditya Mehta Foundation athletes who won laurels at the highest level met the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of Aditya Mehta Foundation, which takes care of para athletes in all aspects including scouting of talent, grooming and giving the right kind of exposure at the right time, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday to brief him about the achievements of the AMF trainees in the recent past.

 “The Chief Minister appreciated the unwavering commitment to supporting para athletes by the AMF, which is Asia’s first Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with Navodaya Vidyala Samiti, JNV Ranga Reddy to scout, train the athletes,” according to a media release.

“The Chief Minister was informed that  Shaikh Arshad and Jyoti have qualified for the Paralympics 2024. This marks the first time any Indian paracyclist or able-bodied cyclist has qualified for either the Paralympics or the Olympics,” the release said..

“We have briefed about the achievements of Arya Vardhan, double silver medalist at the Parachute Cycling Championship, World No. 5 Shaik Arshad set to compete in the Paralympics, World No. 2 paracyclist Jyoti Gaderia, 16-year-old Pavani, the youngest athlete from Khammam, who won bronze in the World Cup para shooting recently,” it is informed.

The delegation also included Dr. Asha Shaikh and Dr. Aditi Patil (physiotherapists), Vijay Mohan Singha, senior coach and team member, T. Gopal Krishna, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyala Samiti (Hyderabad Region) and the manager of Indian para cycling team K. Dattatreya.

Related Topics

Telangana / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.