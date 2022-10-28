Panjagutta police apprehend two, in Hyderabad; ₹70 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Police booked a case under Section 102 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two persons, including a Nizam College faculty member who was a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) functionary, were apprehended after they were found moving suspiciously and unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹70 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.

Panjagutta police who are investigating the case identified the accused as P. Kishan Rao (38) a resident of DD Colony in Hyderabad and Vemula Vamshi (26) years, a manager at Redwinz, and resident of Shivasai Hills Colony in Kismatpur.

According to police, the duo were apprehended during checking in Dwarkapuri Colony on Thursday night. Police said that the duo appeared to be moving in suspicious circumstances. After stopping the car, police said that they found the cash in their possession. Upon inquiry, the duo, police said, were unable to give “satisfactory” answers. Soon after, two mediators were brought to the scene and the cash was counted.

According to police, Rao’s confessional statement revealed that he belongs to Huzurabad and has been working as an Assistant Professor at Nizam College. He also stated previously he discharged his duties as ABVP Abids Zone in-charge. The cash amounting to ₹70 lakh was collected from one Madhu, a resident of Banjara Bills in the evening. Police booked a case under Section 102 of the Indian Penal Code.