Pani puri stall owner held with ganja

June 08, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A pani puri stall owner in Abids was caught with 2.8 kilograms of marijuana by Central Zone Task Force team and Abids police. 

Police said that they nabbed Mustapur Prashanth, 28, on Tuesday while he was waiting for customers.

“Prashanth bought the contraband from Yashwant alias Gautam, a resident of Dhoolpet, and decided to sell it to customers. As per plan, he purchased ganja from Yashwant for ₹25,000 per kg and wanted to sell it for ₹45,000 per kg,” said police officials. Gautam is absconding.

On Tuesday, while Prashanth was waiting for a buyer near Rama Krishna theatre, based on a tip off, police nabbed him and seized marijuana from his possession. 

