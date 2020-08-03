Farmers’ hopes soar with good rainfall

SANGAREDDY

03 August 2020 23:40 IST

Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts present a pleasant picture

With the commencement of rainy season two months back, the district received considerably good rainfall.

Munipally mandal received 18 mm rainfall on Sunday.

On August 1, four mandals – Hatnoora recoreded 28.4 mm, Kangti - 26.2 mm, Sirgapur and Kalher - 24.8 mm each.

At several places, tanks and lakes were overflowing. Farm activity reached its peak with ryots busy in their fields. Fourteen out of 26 mandals have reported excess rainfall, while 10 mandals registering normal rainfall. Only two mandals - Kondapur and Hatnoora - have recorded deficit rainfall.

Nallavagu at Narayanakhed was overflowing a couple of days back.

Sangareddy district recorded 423.7 mm rainfall during June and July.

In Siddipet district, all the mandals registered good rainfall with no deficit at all in any mandal.

While 20 mandals have registered excess rainfall, three mandals received normal rain.

In Medak district, only one mandal witnessed deficit rainfall while seven mandals received normal rainfall, followed 11 mandals receiving excess rainfall.

“We are lucky that after two years we have received good rain during the season -- and in time. This will help us in farming activity,” said Mr. K. Ramachandraiah, a farmer from Pulkal mandal.

Slowly groundwater levels are also increasing with bores yielding more water.