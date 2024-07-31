Pangal SI shunted out, probe initiated after assault video goes viral

The Wanaparthy police have initiated a departmental inquiry against Pangal sub-inspector Kalyan Rao after a video of him assaulting a civilian surfaced on social media. The official was attached to district headquarters, Wanaparthy DSP R. Giridhar said.

The action comes after Rao was caught assaulting a civilian who came in front of his car reportedly in an inebriated condition on Monday night. “Rao was returning from bandobast duties late on Monday in plainclothes. An argument broke out between the two after which he assaulted the man,” the official said.

Following the inquiry, action against the official will be taken accordingly, the DSP added. This is the third such case in Telangana in the past two weeks. Earlier, probes were initiated against Jeedimetla Traffic sub-inspector and Chevella traffic inspector after videos of them mishandling individuals went viral.

