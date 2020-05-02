Panel to study problems of construction industry

Roads &Building Minister V. Prashanth Reddy has directed the officials to prepare plans to overcome the shortage of workers in the building and construction industry.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy who held a meeting with the representatives of construction industry to discuss the situation in the wake of migrant workers (skilled and unskilled ) in the construction industry going back to their native places and the measures needed once the lockdown was lifted, to enable the construction industry get back on its feet again.

Addressing a meeting at R&B office here on Saturday, the Minister also discussed the shortage of workers as well as the material. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that the shortage of construction workers should be filled by Telangana workers returning from Gulf countries, Mumbai and other States. Necessary plans for this should be readied, he said.

The Minister also suggested that youth in Telangana should be trained in a big way under the aegis of National Academy of Construction (NAC) and avail their services for the construction industry.

A decision was taken in the meeting to constitute an expert committee with NAC Director-General, Director (Training) and representatives of construction industry. The expert committee would study the post-COVID consequences and submit a report with recommendation to help the sector recover.

The meeting was attended by Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, R&B Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, representatives of CREDAI, Builders Association of India (BAI), Builders Federation of Telangana (BFT), Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA), among others.