Panel to probe Satavahana varsity paper leak

Satavahana University in Karimnagar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the alleged leak of physics question paper of sixth semester bachelor’s degree examination after a few students were found to be going through the paper on a WhatsApp group before the examination.

The university constituted a four-member committee headed by the Registrar to investigate the alleged leak of the paper and told to submit a report within four days. “If there is any role by private college managements, we will take action against them as well,” Vice Chancellor, S.Mallesham said.

Officials noticed something fishy at SRR College centre in Karimnagar town as the students who were supposed to be in the exam hall were seen going through some WhatsApp messages that allegedly contained the question paper and also answers. Authorities who rushed to the spot found that a few students had got some questions that were supposed to be part of the examination papers.

The mobile phones of the students were confiscated immediately and university authorities were alerted to check whether the question paper was leaked or just the questions appearing in the WhatsApp group were coincidental. Examinations department officials were rushed to the college where they were handed over the mobile phones and also the names of the students found checking the messages.

Officials said they were surprised by the paper leak and they assume some private colleges were involved in the incident. The Vice Chancellor said that the university had adopted jumbling system to ensure that students were given an examination centre other than their college.

Authorities on condition of anonymity said that some private colleges were promoting such illegal practice.