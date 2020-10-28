Panel to assess structures of Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD

28 October 2020 22:11 IST

Govt. sets up 10-member committee

The State government has constituted a 10-member committee of officials and experts to take up comprehensive assessment of the structures of Hussainsagar in Hyderabad.

According to the orders issued on Wednesday, the committee will be headed by Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C. Muralidhar and ENC of Roads and Buildings I. Ganapathi Reddy, Chief Engineers of Central Designs Organisation, GHMC and HMDA T. Srinivas, Sridhar and B.L.N. Reddy, respectively, three professors of IIT-Hyderabad – Uma Shanker, Suriya Prakash and Shashidhar, Executive Director of Hyderabad Water Works M. Satyanarayana and Joint Secretary in the Irrigation Department S. Bheem Prasad will be the member-convenor.

The government has decided to get the assessment done due to the recent unprecedented rains and floods in and around GHMC area. A majority of the 185 lakes located in the city limits have exceeded full tank level (FTL), straining their bunds and regulatory infrastructure.

Advertising

Advertising

Following the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, 15 teams have been formed by the Irrigation department for monitoring the flood situation in respect of these lakes. The committee constituted now would take stock of the current scenario and challenges in the future, particularly in terms of the tanks’ structural stability, hydrological aspects, flood routing and improvements needed to structures.

The committee could co-opt any other departmental/subject experts as per necessity and is tasked to submit its comprehensive report within 15 days.