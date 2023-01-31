ADVERTISEMENT

Panel submits report on HCA to Supreme Court

January 31, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Irregularities alleged in membership of HCA and also the electoral rolls drawn in 2019

V. V. Subrahmanyam

The Supervisory Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to manage the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association, has submitted a progress report to the Supreme Court alleging irregularities in the membership of the HCA and also the electoral rolls drawn in 2019 by the Election Officer.

The report was not signed by the Chairman of the Committee Justice (Retd) N.A. Kakru, but by the other three members Anjani Kumar, vice-chairman of the panel, and former cricketers S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and Vanka Pratap.

“There is no record of memberships to the HCA and no documentary evidence on how the electoral roll of the HCA was drawn in 2019 by the election officer,” the report said.

“Some members own seven to eight clubs and are subverting democracy by using their votes to manipulate the Apex Council and blackmail all institutionalised processes provided by Justice Lodha Committee reforms, the report said.

“There is an imbalanced democracy created in HCA, which is recognised by BCCI as the sole representative of cricket in Telangana. This is because majority clubs from Hyderabad city form the electoral college of HCA while the remaining districts of Telangana do not have an equal say in the electoral college. The committee is working on a suitable model of memberships that is equitable,” the report said.

