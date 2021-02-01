Panel studying financial implications of PRC

Three-member committee also looking at the demands of employees

The three member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar started evaluation of financial implications of the recommendations made by the Pay Revision Commission on the State exchequer.

The committee resolved to examine in detail the financial implications on account of the requests made by the employees associations. The Finance department was asked to submit a report in this regard to the committee duly examining all applications in detail and the financial implications to help decide further course of action.

The committee comprising principal secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Rajat Kumar (Irrigation) summarised the representations received from the employees’ unions requesting steep increase in the fitment benefit over and above the 7.3 % recommended by the PRC. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao recalled that a large number of employees associations requested that they should be given an opportunity to meet the three member committee and submit their representations regarding the PRC recommendations. He explained about the highlights of the Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha as also the recommendations of the XV Finance Commission applicable to States over the next five years.

The meeting discussed about the implications of the Union Budget proposals for the State. The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to formulate a schedule for further meetings with the representatives of the employees associations.