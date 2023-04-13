ADVERTISEMENT

Panel orders compensation to vegetarian customer after he was delivered non-veg biryani

April 13, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer commission ordered compensation be paid to a vegetarian customer after he found pieces of meat in the ‘vegetarian biryani’ he ordered.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - II, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint from Jangam Vageesh of R.C. Puram. The opposite parties (OP) were Ola Foods, The Biryani Experiment, and Pisces Eservices Pvt. Ltd.

The complainant said he placed an order for ‘Nizami vegetarian dum biryani’ on June 11, 2021, but found pieces of meat in it. He later mailed Ola Foods informing them what had happened and stressed that he was a vegetarian who had never consumed non-vegetarian food.

The OP filed their versions, in which they denied all allegations. The inadvertent error, they stated, could not be construed as having been done to hurt religious sentiments. After receiving the complaint, the payment was refunded, which the complainant accepted, they said.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the commission noted that Ola Foods had apologised to the complainant, and refunded the payment. However, given that there was deficiency in service, the commission directed Ola Foods to pay ₹2,000 as compensation, deposit ₹5,000 with the Consumer Welfare Fund and pay costs of ₹1,000. The complaint against The Biryani Experiment and Pisces Eservices Pvt. Ltd was dismissed.

