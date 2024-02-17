Panel of retired engineers panel formed by KCR too was against barrage at Medigadda: CM

February 17, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday held former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister for Irrigation and Finance T. Harish Rao responsible for harming the interests of Telangana in every aspect of irrigation from securing the rightful share in river waters of Krishna and Godavari to large-scale corruption in the execution of projects.

Intervening in a short discussion on ‘Telangana State Irrigation Sector – White Paper’ in the Assembly while Mr. Harish Rao was speaking, he explained how a committee of retired engineers formed by the previous government had recommended in its report to continue with Tummidihetti as the location for the construction of barrage to divert 160 tmc ft water for Pranahita-Chevella project.

He stated that the committee comprising B. Anantha Ramulu, P. Venkatarama Rao, S. Chandramouli, M. Shyam Prasad Reddy and G. Damodar Reddy had made the recommendation in spite of KCR asking it to examine alternative locations between Medigadda and Mid Manair, stating that lifting of water from Medigadda to Mid Manair was not desirable.

The Chief Minister suggested Mr. Harish Rao give a confession statement during the sitting/retired judge probe, whenever it would instituted, into Kaleshwaram irregularities for doing all wrong things. He mentioned that the retired engineers panel had suggested the government to agree for barrage FRL (full reservoir level) at Tummidihetti at 150 metres even if the Maharashtra government refuses to agree either for the original 152 metres or 151 metres using his (KCR’s) good offices with the Centre and Maharashtra.

However, the BRS government went ahead with redesigning and took up Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and multiple lifts with an aim to make easy money, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged.

Birthday wishes to KCR

Earlier, the Chief Minister wished Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday although the latter did not turn up. Mr. Revanth Reddy wished health and long life to KCR and his constructive suggestions for the reconstruction of Telangana “plundered during the 10-year BRS rule”.

