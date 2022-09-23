Panel for protection of child rights urged to act against food poisoning cases

(Photo available)

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRTP has urged chairman of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights J. Srinivas Rao to take action against the individuals and officials responsible for the food poisoning incidents.

In a memorandum submitted to the chairman on Friday, YSRTP chief representative Konda Raghava Reddy said that alarming number of food poisoning incidents have been taking place in government-run residential schools and colleges in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“It is an extremely sad situation to note that, in the last few weeks, there has been spurt of unfortunate incidents where students have been falling sick after consuming food at the mess/ canteens of the government residential institutions. The most appalling truth of this entire episode is that cases were reported from several districts across the State,” said Mr. Raghava Reddy in his memorandum. He said that in 1,184 cases were reported from 18 districts in which students fell sick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app