Panel for protection of child rights urged to act against food poisoning cases

The YSRTP has urged chairman of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights J. Srinivas Rao to take action against the individuals and officials responsible for the food poisoning incidents.

In a memorandum submitted to the chairman on Friday, YSRTP chief representative Konda Raghava Reddy said that alarming number of food poisoning incidents have been taking place in government-run residential schools and colleges in the State.

“It is an extremely sad situation to note that, in the last few weeks, there has been spurt of unfortunate incidents where students have been falling sick after consuming food at the mess/ canteens of the government residential institutions. The most appalling truth of this entire episode is that cases were reported from several districts across the State,” said Mr. Raghava Reddy in his memorandum. He said that in 1,184 cases were reported from 18 districts in which students fell sick.