Panel discussion on governance

July 20, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

A panel discussion centred on reflections on governance was conducted at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Wednesday. The event was inspired by the book, “As Good as My Word”, authored by former cabinet secretary K.M. Chandrashekar.

The panel comprised the author himself, along with ASCI chairman K. Padmanabaiah, former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shantha Sinha, and founder of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms Jayaprakash Narayan.

During his address, Mr. Chandrashekar eloquently emphasised the myriad of opportunities available within the Civil Services and underscored the importance of embracing risk-taking. He passionately advocated for teamwork and highlighted that true accomplishments and achievements stem from cohesive collaboration, with leaders guiding their teams towards success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Narayan’s contribution to the discussion delved into the systematic failures that afflict the Indian governance structure. He drew attention to the excessive centralization prevalent in the system compared to other countries, such as China. Expressing his concerns about the state of democracy in India, he pointed out how elections are often about mere voting exercises. Dr. Narayan fervently stressed the urgent need for a reformed electoral system to address the undue influence of money and power in politics.

Ms. Sinha illuminated the essence of the book which intricately explores India’s democracy and the indispensable role played by civil servants. During her insightful contribution, she read poignant excerpts from the book, shedding light on the crucial significance of Civil Services in the country’s governance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT