Telangana

Panel continues negotiations

After meeting representatives of employees’ unions, the three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held discussions with the unions representing teachers.

The panel heard the views presented by the Telangana Teachers’ Union, Telangana Rashtra Teachers’ Federation and Rashtra Upadhyaya and Pandit Parishad at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

They were allowed to present their views on PRC recommendations and other employee related issues separately during the time slots allotted to them. The CS assured the representatives that their views would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for initiating necessary action.

