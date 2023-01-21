Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan among maestros to perform at Kanha Music Festival from Jan. 25

January 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heartfulness is going to organise a one of a kind, six-day Kanha Music Festival that will have legendary music maestros, and unveil an exhibit of Inner Peace Museum, as part of the 150th birth anniversary of the Adi Guru of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Lalaji Maharaj, at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

The event from January 25 to February 3 is expected to have over 1,00,000 participants from various parts of the world and millions joining online.

The event is supported by Forests by Heartfulness, Government of Telangana, TV9, JioSaavn, and RadioCity, among others. Eight world famous artistes Rahul Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Sudha Raghunathan, Shashank Subramanyam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Sanjeev Abhyankar will go live, as part of this mega festival.

In the past too, many artistes of repute have come forward to support the vision of Heartfulness. Violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh rendered a fund-raising concert for forests by Heartfulness just as Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia enthralled his audience for the cause of green cover, while singer duo Ranjani-Gayatri rendered a music recital at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “This special occasion marks the 150th birth anniversary of Lalaji Maharaj by whose blessings the Shri Ram Chandra Mission is promoting an evolution of human consciousness and serving mankind.”

The Inner Peace Museum brings together professional artistes from India and Germany, art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with the City of Dresden and the Heartfulness Institute.

Various paintings, sculptures, installations and artworks here depict glimpses of Lalaji’s life and teachings which inspire inner peace. The museum is open to visitors on all days except Mondays between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit of the Inner Peace Museum will be unveiled by Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ - the guide of Heartfulness.