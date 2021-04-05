Pandemic compounded woes of TSRTC

hyderabad

This year it could operate only a third of last year’s passenger km

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s fortunes have plummeted from FY 2014-15 to FY 2020-21, owing to various factors such as the continuous rise in fuel prices, and since last year, due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

As per an official document, in FY 2014-15, the losses were approximately ₹ 299 crore, and in FY 2020-2021 they rose to ₹ 1,959 crore.

According to the document, the lockdown, which saw a complete halt in inter-State operations in the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) from March 22, 2020, only to resume partially from September 24, 2020, the number of kilometres operated took a hit on account of the pandemic. Up to January 2021, the TSRTC operated 726.59 lakh kilometres which compares poorly with the previous year’s 2,381.27 lakh km.

This also led to a reduction in occupancy which was approximately 47 up to January 2021, as compared to little over 70 in the previous year. The earnings per kilometre also dipped which was ₹ 29.93 up to January 2021, as compared to ₹ 35.74 in the previous year.

The numbers of employees, including direct staff such as drivers and conductors, and supporting staff, as on January 2021, was lower as compared to the same month in the previous year. In January 2021, the total number of employees was 49,168 as compared to 48,672 in January this year.

In order to reduce the losses, the TSRTC’s unions have demanded tax exemptions on diesel.