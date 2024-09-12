Panchayat Secretary in Telangana held for bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the Panchayat Secretary of Nandipet in Nizamabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000. According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to upload the new house number of the complainant online.

Following a tip-off, the ACB carried out a sting operation and caught the secretary, Esapalli Naveen Kumar, when he was accepting the bribe at his office. The chemically marked currency notes were recovered from him. The accused was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad. Further investigation is under way.

The ACB urged public to report instances of bribery by government officials at toll-free number 1064. It promised that the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.