Panchayat secretaries stage protest

Demand hike in salary commensurate to increasing workload

Members owing allegiance to the District Junior Panchayat Secretaries and Panchayat Secretaries Association staged a demonstration at the Dharna Chowk in pursuit of their charter of demands here on Thursday.

Several junior panchayat secretaries from different parts of the district staged a sit-in demonstration demanding that the government reduce their probationary period from three years to two years for early regularisation of their services.

They displayed placards highlighting their multifarious services in implementation of sanitation and green drive, maintenance of nurseries and streetlights, among other crucial tasks at the village level.

They urged the government to reduce the excess workload, provide equal pay for equal work and other statutory benefits.