Telangana

Panchayat secretaries stage protest

Panchayati secretaries staging a protest in front of District Collector office in Khammam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Members owing allegiance to the District Junior Panchayat Secretaries and Panchayat Secretaries Association staged a demonstration at the Dharna Chowk in pursuit of their charter of demands here on Thursday.

Several junior panchayat secretaries from different parts of the district staged a sit-in demonstration demanding that the government reduce their probationary period from three years to two years for early regularisation of their services.

They displayed placards highlighting their multifarious services in implementation of sanitation and green drive, maintenance of nurseries and streetlights, among other crucial tasks at the village level.

They urged the government to reduce the excess workload, provide equal pay for equal work and other statutory benefits.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 11:21:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/panchayat-secretaries-stage-protest/article33135968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY