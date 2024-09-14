GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panchayat Raj officials hold discussion with BC Commission on caste enumeration

Published - September 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission will make a formal announcement on the caste survey soon. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Lokesh Kumar D.S., along with Commissioner Anita Ramachandran and Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar held a crucial meeting with the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission here on Saturday. They engaged in discussions with the Commission’s Chairman G. Niranjan and members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, Bala Lakshmi and Member Secretary Bala Maya Devi.

The focus of the meeting was to deliberate on the procedures required to conduct a caste enumeration in the State. It was agreed that a formal announcement on the caste survey would be made soon. The meeting also discussed the logistics of conducting field-level observations and it was indicated that a district-wise schedule for this purpose will be released shortly.

