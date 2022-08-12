Palvai Sravanti meets AICC secretaries

Mahengai Pe Charcha from August 17

Mahengai Pe Charcha from August 17

Palvai Sravanti, one of the aspirants for Munugode constituency from the Congress met AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju, Rohit Chaudhary and Nadeem Javed to discuss the bypoll strategy. She apparently handed over a list of all senior Congress leaders in every mandal to be replaced if the present leaders defected from the party or joined Mr. Rajgopal Reddy in the polls. She reportedly explained why she was the most deserving given her background and support from people.

To expose Prime Minister’s false claims and rising prices, Congress will conduct “Mahangai Pe Charcha” in all the constituencies from August 17 to 23.

These meetings would be held at the Mandis, retail markets and where ever the party can reach out to women, AICC Programmes Implementation Committee Chairman Eleti Maheswar Reddy said here. A grand rally will be held at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi on August 28 on the same issue.

He said the BJP was trying to tarnish the Congress image with false accusations and claims forgetting that it was the Congress that built the nation from scratch. “Now the BJP is enjoying the fruits of Congress’ labour. At the same time the BJP is not even able to maintain the progress made by the Congress,” he said.

“BJP is trying to hand over the nation’s assets to a few individual businessmen close to PM Modi and the people are taking notice of this loot,” he said.