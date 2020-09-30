Pallepahad villagers join TRS

SIDDIPET

30 September 2020 08:17 IST

This is one of the villages submerging in Mallannasagar

In a strange twist, the villagers of Pallepahad in Toguta mandal joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at his residence on Tuesday. They quit the BJP and this development took place when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced conduct of elections for Dubbak Assembly constituency on November 3. They have promised to vote for TRS in the by-elections.

Pallepahad is located in the constituency and is one of the villages submerging under Mallannasagar. The villagers fought against the government for fair compensation in the past, but surrendered later.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is compassionate towards the oustees of Mallannasagar like that of Kondapochammasagar. People of Pallepahad are in the forefront in giving up their land for the reservoir. In the same way they have been responding now. Do not get instigated by leaders of BJP. They will be coming only at the time of elections. The best Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colonies are being constructed for oustees,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

