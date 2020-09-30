Pallepahad villagers join TRS

In a strange twist, the villagers of Pallepahad in Toguta mandal joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at his residence on Tuesday. They quit the BJP and this development took place when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced conduct of elections for Dubbak Assembly constituency on November 3. They have promised to vote for TRS in the by-elections.
Pallepahad is located in the constituency and is one of the villages submerging under Mallannasagar. The villagers fought against the government for fair compensation in the past, but surrendered later.
“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is compassionate towards the oustees of Mallannasagar like that of Kondapochammasagar. People of Pallepahad are in the forefront in giving up their land for the reservoir. In the same way they have been responding now. Do not get instigated by leaders of BJP. They will be coming only at the time of elections. The best Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colonies are being constructed for oustees,” said Mr. Harish Rao.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath