Palle Srujana shodha yatra from December 18th

SANGAREDDY

01 December 2020 19:40 IST

Campaign to promote grassroot innovations

Palle Srujana, an NGO working with grassroot innovators, plans to conduct its 35 Chinna Shodha Yatra — grassroot innovation awareness campaign — from Bayyaram to Gangaram in Mahaboobabad district for three days from December 18 to 20. The programme aims to promote grassroot innovations and share the knowledge of other villages captured by National Innovations Foundation (NIF) and Palle Srujana. The team from the NGO will interact with villagers, learn and document their knowledge, observe resources availability and their utilisation, living with minimum resources and interact with women and get their insights. Those interested can register with www.pallesrujana.org, according to a release here on Tuesday by NGO’s founder-president P. Ganesham.

