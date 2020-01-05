Palle Pragati phase II: errant officials pulled up

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar has cracked the whip against errant officials for negligence of duties during the second phase of Palle Pragati in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Mr. Bhaskar suspended Pothgal village secretary Majeed for dereliction of duty and issued charge memos to MPDOs of Chandurthi, Rudrangi and Vemulawada for negligence in the construction of percolation tanks in their respective mandals.

The Collector also expressed ire against the officials for not purchasing tractors in majority of villages. He urged authorities to educate people about the importance of constructing dumpyards, crematoriums and percolation tanks in all villages by the end of Palle Pragathi phase 2.

Mr Bhaskar toured Illanthakunta mandal, Rahimkhanpeta and Anantharam villages on Saturday and inspected sanitation and otherongoing works. He asked the villagers to segregate garbage at generating points and produce vermicompost to be used for farm operations.