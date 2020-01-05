Palle Pragati: cleanliness a challenge for several villages

The second phase of Palle Pragati has already begun, but just four days into the village development programme, the public involvement and enthusiasm in many villages seems to be slightly lower than it was in the first phase.

In the village of Girmapur with a population of less than 1,000, a large number of saplings have been planted on both sides of the road. They have grown to a considerable height, giving hope that the survival rate would be better. But, a few metres away, drains filled with dirty water and some garbage lie by the road side. At a few places they were even overflowing. Reason? No resident of the village has been following up on Palle Pragati phase I works despite repeated appeals by the authorities. The cleanliness programme was confined to 30-day action programme implemented by the government during last year.

At the entry point, garbage is being burnt on the road side, indicating that dumpyard is not yet ready.

On the first day of phase II, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Sangareddy Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and Medak Collector K. Dharma Reddy visited villages in their respective areas. The common problem that they observed was that the drains were not clean and at some place they were overflowing.

At Konayipally (PT) in Manoharabad mandal, Mr. Harish Rao raised the issue of lack of cleanliness; Mr Dharma Reddy at Khajipally village in Medak mandal pointed to drains being clogged with garbage and instructed officials to impose penalty on litterbugs; and Mr. Hanumantha Raofound garbage on the roads and clogged drains at Shivampet. The three visits highlighted the urgency to focus on community involvement.

“We will take up cleaning in wards from Monday. In some drains, the cement base has eroded making it difficult to clean it,” said an officer participating in the programme in Girmapur.

The situation at Nandikandi in Sadashivapet mandal was no better; the village has more than 3,000 population. Here too, drains were full with dirty water and waste; at some places they were stagnant.